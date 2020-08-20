Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Albireo Pharma Put Options (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 10,434 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,696% compared to the average volume of 581 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALBO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Albireo Pharma by 41.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the first quarter valued at $185,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the second quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the second quarter valued at $219,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALBO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albireo Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.29.

NASDAQ:ALBO opened at $27.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.25. Albireo Pharma has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $31.50. The company has a market capitalization of $404.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 9.29 and a current ratio of 9.29.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.27. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 82.06% and a negative net margin of 722.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma will post -6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

