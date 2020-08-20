Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Sells 323 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,008 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.3% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 23.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 87.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $133,260,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 6.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $275,606,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 6.6% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Guggenheim increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 price target (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Rowe raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,312.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,344.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,079.40 and a 200-day moving average of $2,437.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1,659.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,065 shares of company stock valued at $321,616,793. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

