Sunniva Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRNDF) Short Interest Update

Sunniva Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRNDF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the July 30th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Sunniva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th.

OTCMKTS:VRNDF opened at $0.45 on Thursday. Sunniva has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.43.

Sunniva Company Profile

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company, through its subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis and related merchandise and devices. It owns and operates a chain of retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand.

