Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SLGG shares. National Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Super League Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Super League Gaming in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Super League Gaming in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Super League Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:SLGG opened at $2.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.73. Super League Gaming has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $6.90.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Super League Gaming stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) by 64.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,652 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Super League Gaming worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Super League Gaming Company Profile

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an esports community and content platform. The company focuses on capturing, generating, aggregating, and distributing content across the genre of all things esports. It also features multiple forms of content through social media, live streaming, and video-on-demand, as well as continuous gameplay and leaderboards.

