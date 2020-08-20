Superdry PLC (LON:SDRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Superdry PLC (LON:SDRY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 273 ($3.57).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Superdry in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.01) price objective on shares of Superdry in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Superdry in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Superdry to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 870 ($11.37) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Superdry from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th.

Shares of Superdry stock opened at GBX 141.90 ($1.86) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.38 million and a P/E ratio of -0.93. Superdry has a twelve month low of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 529 ($6.92). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 127.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 181.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.63.

Superdry Company Profile

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.

