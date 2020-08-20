Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) Shares Down 0.1%

Sureserve Group PLC (LON:SUR) shares dropped 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 42.05 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 42.05 ($0.55), approximately 98,367 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.10 ($0.55).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Sureserve Group in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sureserve Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th.

The company has a market cap of $71.67 million and a P/E ratio of 10.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 42.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 41.28.

Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported GBX 1.30 ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Sureserve Group (LON:SUR)

Sureserve Group plc provides asset and energy support services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Compliance and Energy Services segments. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

