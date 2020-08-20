SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) Director Erika H. James Sells 8,750 Shares

SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) Director Erika H. James sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $197,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SVMK opened at $22.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. SVMK Inc has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 1.53.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). SVMK had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $90.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SVMK Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVMK during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of SVMK by 10.5% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 162,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 15,354 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of SVMK by 491.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of SVMK by 99.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 80,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of SVMK by 14.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 378,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,899,000 after purchasing an additional 47,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

SVMK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub cut SVMK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on SVMK from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded SVMK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of SVMK in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. SVMK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

