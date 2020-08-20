Swiss National Bank Acquires 11,700 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Euronet Worldwide worth $11,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 44.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 20.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $100.63 on Thursday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $167.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.18.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.41. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $527.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EEFT. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

