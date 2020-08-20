Swiss National Bank Acquires 24,800 Shares of Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.24% of Myokardia worth $10,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MYOK. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Myokardia by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,524,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,486,000 after acquiring an additional 500,462 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Myokardia in the first quarter worth about $15,640,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Myokardia during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,535,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in Myokardia by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,314,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,611,000 after purchasing an additional 107,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Myokardia by 33.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,300,000 after acquiring an additional 98,924 shares during the period.

Shares of MYOK stock opened at $101.14 on Thursday. Myokardia Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.65 and a fifty-two week high of $126.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.51.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.19. As a group, equities analysts expect that Myokardia Inc will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of Myokardia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.98, for a total transaction of $469,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,077.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary B. Cranston sold 21,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total value of $2,089,361.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,838.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Myokardia from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Myokardia in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on Myokardia from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Myokardia from $90.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.70.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

