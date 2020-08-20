Swiss National Bank Acquires 31,600 Shares of Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Kemper worth $10,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kemper by 7.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 34.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in Kemper by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 12,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total value of $1,036,969.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,053 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,118.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark A. Green sold 8,825 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total value of $740,682.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,472.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $80.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.06 and a 200-day moving average of $71.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.68. Kemper Corp has a 52-week low of $53.81 and a 52-week high of $85.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.17. Kemper had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kemper Corp will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.14%.

KMPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

