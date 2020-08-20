Swiss National Bank Acquires 6,500 Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.11% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A worth $11,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 45.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the second quarter valued at about $168,000. 28.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $35.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 12-month low of $22.54 and a 12-month high of $51.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 1.26.

In other Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $67,944.00. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $36,668.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 502,930 shares of company stock valued at $18,209,612.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LSXMA shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.20.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.