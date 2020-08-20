Swiss National Bank Acquires 85,200 Shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 85,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of Store Capital worth $12,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Store Capital by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 363,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 184,231 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Store Capital by 25.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Store Capital in the first quarter worth about $949,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 7.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Store Capital by 49.1% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 29,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 9,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on STOR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Store Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Store Capital from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Store Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Store Capital in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.20.

Shares of Store Capital stock opened at $25.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Store Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $40.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.39.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.81 million. Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 39.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Store Capital Corp will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

