Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of National Instruments worth $10,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NATI. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 103.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 16,362 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in National Instruments in the second quarter worth $4,060,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in National Instruments by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 20,163 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in National Instruments by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NATI shares. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of National Instruments from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $35.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.27. National Instruments Corp has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.08 and a 200-day moving average of $37.81.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). National Instruments had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $301.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Instruments Corp will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.39%.

In other National Instruments news, CMO Carla Pineyro Sublett sold 5,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $199,600.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,946.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

