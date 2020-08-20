Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $12,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Iberiabank Corp bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter valued at about $206,000.

In other news, VP Scott Osborne sold 4,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total value of $433,291.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,654.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OLLI opened at $104.11 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $110.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 50.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.25.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $349.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on OLLI shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.13.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

