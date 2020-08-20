Swiss National Bank Buys 46,800 Shares of Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.17% of Anaplan worth $10,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLAN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Anaplan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 88,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 18,124 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the first quarter valued at about $392,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Anaplan by 36.6% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Anaplan during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLAN opened at $48.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.57. Anaplan Inc has a 1-year low of $26.04 and a 1-year high of $63.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -42.64 and a beta of 1.92.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 48.56% and a negative net margin of 40.32%. The company had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anaplan Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Anaplan from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.44.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $709,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,424,817 shares in the company, valued at $67,351,099.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $1,489,305.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,577,047.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 266,360 shares of company stock worth $12,338,116. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

