Swiss National Bank Buys 56,800 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 432,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of CubeSmart worth $11,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,822,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,297,000 after buying an additional 209,244 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,626,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,890,000 after buying an additional 1,925,384 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,999,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,298,000 after buying an additional 477,358 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,443,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,760,000 after buying an additional 162,148 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,137,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,624,000 after buying an additional 452,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on CubeSmart from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded CubeSmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BofA Securities upgraded CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America upgraded CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CubeSmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

In other CubeSmart news, Director Marianne M. Keler sold 10,000 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $314,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $31.37 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.30. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $36.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.55 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 78.11%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

