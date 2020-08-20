Swiss National Bank Buys 7,300 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Helen of Troy worth $10,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HELE. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 37.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 81.2% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 205.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the first quarter worth $206,000. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

HELE stock opened at $211.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.92. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12 month low of $104.01 and a 12 month high of $213.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $1.04. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $420.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub lowered Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.40.

In other news, CFO Brian Grass sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total transaction of $888,118.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,802,864.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 3,207 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.73, for a total transaction of $675,811.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,852,528.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,066 shares of company stock worth $4,072,473. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.