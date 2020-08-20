Swiss National Bank Grows Holdings in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Casey’s General Stores worth $12,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CASY. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,347,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,497,000 after purchasing an additional 413,875 shares during the period. Valinor Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,479,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 444.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 347,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,103,000 after buying an additional 284,088 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,195,000 after acquiring an additional 246,490 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 406,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,907,000 after acquiring an additional 149,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

CASY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $163.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $175.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.36.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $177.00 on Thursday. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a fifty-two week low of $114.01 and a fifty-two week high of $181.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.78.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.03%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.15, for a total transaction of $140,410.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,133 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,584.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

Featured Article: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.