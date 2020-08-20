Swiss National Bank Grows Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 643,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 84,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Old Republic International worth $10,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Old Republic International by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

ORI opened at $16.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.19. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $24.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.83.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Steven J. Bateman purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $40,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,703.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro acquired 4,920 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $79,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,315,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,303,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 9,320 shares of company stock worth $154,595. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ORI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

