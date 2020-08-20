Swiss National Bank Grows Position in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of First American Financial worth $12,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in First American Financial by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 5,093.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in First American Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in First American Financial by 2,029.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

FAF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of First American Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of First American Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.83.

NYSE:FAF opened at $51.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.06. First American Financial Corp has a one year low of $29.36 and a one year high of $66.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.12.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. First American Financial had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that First American Financial Corp will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

