Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $12,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter worth $263,717,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 122.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,788,022 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $436,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,625 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 110.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,663,692 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $107,059,000 after buying an additional 873,780 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after buying an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3,499.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 216,821 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,418,000 after buying an additional 210,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $825,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 38,250 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $3,958,492.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 432,530 shares of company stock valued at $44,983,347 over the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TNDM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Guggenheim raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.62.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $103.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.44 and a beta of 0.56. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 52 week low of $43.69 and a 52 week high of $110.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $109.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.51 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

