Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Flowers Foods worth $10,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Flowers Foods by 30.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLO opened at $25.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.36. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 83.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Flowers Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

