Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Lincoln Electric worth $10,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LECO. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at $80,954,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,019,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,338,000 after buying an additional 793,135 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 147.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 598,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,275,000 after buying an additional 356,324 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 140,397 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 39.8% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 337,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,602,000 after acquiring an additional 96,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LECO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.20.

NASDAQ LECO opened at $96.67 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.23. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $59.29 and a one year high of $98.93.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $590.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.14 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 33.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 41.70%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 4,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $436,226.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 2,850 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total value of $278,473.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,203.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,213. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

