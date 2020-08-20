Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Oshkosh worth $10,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at $366,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Oshkosh by 11.9% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 143,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,313,000 after acquiring an additional 15,319 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the second quarter valued at $217,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 5.3% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 145,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after buying an additional 7,306 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh stock opened at $79.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.93. Oshkosh Corp has a fifty-two week low of $46.72 and a fifty-two week high of $95.62.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.80. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Oshkosh Corp will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.44%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

