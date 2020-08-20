Swiss National Bank Has $10.05 Million Position in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,501 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of TCF Financial worth $10,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 23,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 131.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 39.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 4.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TCF opened at $26.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.76. TCF Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.96 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $511.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Klein sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $242,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William S. Henak sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $574,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,618,354.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TCF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TCF Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded TCF Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America upgraded TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on TCF Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TCF Financial from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.45.

TCF Financial Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.