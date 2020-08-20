Swiss National Bank Has $10.06 Million Stock Holdings in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of MAXIMUS worth $10,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MAXIMUS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $576,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MAXIMUS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,162,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 129,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,129,000 after purchasing an additional 53,884 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAXIMUS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMS. Raymond James upgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of MAXIMUS from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

MAXIMUS stock opened at $78.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.42 and a 12-month high of $82.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.58 and its 200 day moving average is $68.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.93.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The health services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.26. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $901.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. MAXIMUS’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. MAXIMUS’s payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

In other MAXIMUS news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 31,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $2,132,238.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 10,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $762,343.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

