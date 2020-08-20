Swiss National Bank Has $10.63 Million Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $10,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 35,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after buying an additional 14,805 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter valued at about $664,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.2% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 362,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at about $342,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SITE shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SiteOne Landscape Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

SITE stock opened at $128.13 on Thursday. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a fifty-two week low of $53.29 and a fifty-two week high of $132.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.61.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $817.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.74 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 5,400 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.15, for a total transaction of $681,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,579.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $1,652,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $4,507,818 in the last ninety days. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

