Swiss National Bank Has $10.77 Million Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Primerica worth $10,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Primerica during the first quarter valued at $88,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Primerica during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Primerica by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRI. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Primerica from $128.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded Primerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total value of $227,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,766.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.70, for a total transaction of $407,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,880 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

PRI stock opened at $131.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.36. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.20 and a 12 month high of $138.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.97.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $525.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.39 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 23.12%. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.98%.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

