Swiss National Bank Has $10.79 Million Position in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.16% of Boston Beer worth $10,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at $59,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 14.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Boston Beer by 681.8% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 4,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,105 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.76, for a total transaction of $3,459,529.80. Also, VP David L. Grinnell sold 5,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.25, for a total value of $2,977,292.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,916 shares of company stock valued at $42,052,805. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SAM opened at $843.31 on Thursday. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 52 week low of $290.02 and a 52 week high of $871.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $716.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $505.81. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.70 and a beta of 1.02.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.68. Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $452.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.75 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 12.45 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on SAM shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Boston Beer from $790.00 to $925.00 in a report on Monday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Boston Beer from $609.00 to $822.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.86.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

