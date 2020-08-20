Swiss National Bank Has $10.86 Million Stock Holdings in BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,241,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.40% of BlackBerry worth $10,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in BlackBerry by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 289,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 30,079 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the first quarter worth $220,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 585.3% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 141,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 120,530 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 9.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 327,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 27,166 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in BlackBerry during the 1st quarter worth $678,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BB opened at $4.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.67 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.71. BlackBerry Ltd has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $7.76.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.58 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 75.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackBerry Ltd will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BB. Pi Financial reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James set a $7.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.86.

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

