Swiss National Bank Has $10.90 Million Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 283,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $10,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 956.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 108.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 56.9% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. TD Securities lowered First Industrial Realty Trust to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.50 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.11.

NYSE:FR opened at $42.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.38. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $46.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.89.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 57.56%. The firm had revenue of $109.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.04 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

