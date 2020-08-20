Swiss National Bank Has $10.99 Million Stock Position in Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.11% of Huazhu Group worth $10,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HTHT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. AJO LP raised its stake in Huazhu Group by 773.8% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Huazhu Group by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Huazhu Group by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in Huazhu Group by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

HTHT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. BidaskClub raised Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. CLSA raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huazhu Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $39.35 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.64 and a 200-day moving average of $33.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.50. Huazhu Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $43.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of -157.40 and a beta of 1.55.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported ($3.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($2.22). Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group Ltd will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

