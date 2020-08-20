Swiss National Bank Has $11.69 Million Stock Holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of SYNNEX worth $11,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 2,128.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 4,166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $124.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.24 and a 200-day moving average of $107.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.50. SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.06 and a fifty-two week high of $153.07.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $2.60. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total value of $600,116.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,692.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $33,852.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,869.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,771 shares of company stock valued at $4,230,823 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNX. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded SYNNEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on SYNNEX from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.86.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

