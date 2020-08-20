Swiss National Bank Has $11.85 Million Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of United Therapeutics worth $11,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 696.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $110.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.82. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $75.58 and a 52 week high of $127.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.10.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.91, for a total transaction of $1,179,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,607.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Dwek sold 4,600 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total transaction of $537,326.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,110 shares of company stock valued at $28,491,296 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.67.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

