Swiss National Bank Has $12.20 Million Stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 41.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Polaris Industries worth $12,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Polaris Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,302,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,019,000 after buying an additional 95,037 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Polaris Industries by 8.4% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,260,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,693,000 after acquiring an additional 97,426 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Polaris Industries by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,031,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,646,000 after acquiring an additional 23,587 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 935,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,048,000 after purchasing an additional 51,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,713,000 after purchasing an additional 22,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Scott W. Wine sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total transaction of $9,740,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,355 shares in the company, valued at $50,257,141.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Menneto sold 27,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,977,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,016 shares of company stock valued at $18,559,614 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PII shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $114.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Polaris Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.69.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $103.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.13. Polaris Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $110.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.18 and a beta of 2.15.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.70. Polaris Industries had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 32.38%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Polaris Industries’s payout ratio is 39.24%.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

