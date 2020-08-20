Swiss National Bank Has $12.37 Million Stock Position in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of RealPage worth $12,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RealPage by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 68,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in RealPage by 1,495.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in RealPage by 21,966.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 403,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,338,000 after purchasing an additional 401,319 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of RealPage by 11.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealPage in the first quarter worth $654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RP stock opened at $60.80 on Thursday. RealPage Inc has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $69.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.60 and a beta of 1.02.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. RealPage had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.59 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that RealPage Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of RealPage in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lowered RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on RealPage from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on RealPage from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.91.

In other news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.85, for a total value of $12,970,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,426,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,499,770.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 128,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $8,712,560.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,431,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,109,565.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 861,176 shares of company stock valued at $55,395,337. Corporate insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

