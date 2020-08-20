Swiss National Bank Has $12.51 Million Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 974,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 664,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Kimco Realty worth $12,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 20,674,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,921,000 after buying an additional 10,209,007 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 74.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,398,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,560,497 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 15,980.5% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,316,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289,956 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 85.6% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 4,346,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the second quarter valued at $18,579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

KIM opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average of $12.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $21.86.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $1.48. The firm had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.35 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 93.11% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.81.

In related news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 4,675,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $71,398,336.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

