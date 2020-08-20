Swiss National Bank Has $12.52 Million Position in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.17% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $12,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 42.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.0% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ivan C. Smith sold 2,972 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.40, for a total transaction of $488,596.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,805.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Katherine Littlefield Hagedorn sold 289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $37,639.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,933 shares of company stock valued at $33,426,094 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMG. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.50.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $166.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.98. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 52 week low of $76.50 and a 52 week high of $167.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.47.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.43. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.90%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

