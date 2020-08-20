Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $10,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 114.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter valued at $66,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $46.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 101.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.95. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a 12 month low of $31.79 and a 12 month high of $53.48.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $79.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.22 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 21.93%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.92%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REXR. Capital One Financial cut Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 66,614 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $3,134,854.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

