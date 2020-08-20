Swiss National Bank Increases Position in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of Floor & Decor worth $10,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FND. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,789,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,424,000 after purchasing an additional 95,320 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 73,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 438.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 31,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,372,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,040,000 after buying an additional 27,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Floor & Decor by 137,400.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter.

In other Floor & Decor news, insider Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 5,431,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $365,538,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $4,455,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,998,559.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,880,677 shares of company stock worth $489,953,014. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $70.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $24.36 and a 12-month high of $72.35. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.39, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.82.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $462.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.31 million. Analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Floor & Decor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.47.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

