Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Deckers Outdoor worth $12,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at about $2,940,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7,575.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 122,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,736,000 after purchasing an additional 121,200 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 73,828 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,893,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $210.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.87 and a 200 day moving average of $174.28. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 52 week low of $78.70 and a 52 week high of $225.70. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.83. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The business had revenue of $283.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.52 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on DECK shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $208.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.13.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.79, for a total value of $105,395.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,233,903.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $1,117,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,816.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,988,900. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

