Swiss National Bank Purchases 14,600 Shares of Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.14% of Autohome worth $12,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 595,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,267,000 after buying an additional 267,336 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Autohome by 12.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 148,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,564,000 after purchasing an additional 16,683 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Autohome by 2.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 911,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,740,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 402,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,566,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 8,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. China International Capital raised shares of Autohome to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie cut shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.70 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autohome presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.58.

Autohome stock opened at $89.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.45 and a 200-day moving average of $79.10. Autohome Inc has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $100.10.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The information services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Autohome had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The business had revenue of $218.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Autohome’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autohome Inc will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

