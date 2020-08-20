Swiss National Bank Purchases 26,800 Shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Stericycle worth $11,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 4.2% during the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 4,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 3.3% in the second quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 0.4% in the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 58,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 12.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 0.4% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 82,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $404,222.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,364 shares in the company, valued at $477,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David W. Stahl sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total value of $63,530.00. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Stericycle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Stericycle from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet raised Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barrington Research lowered Stericycle to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Stericycle from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $63.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Stericycle Inc has a twelve month low of $38.45 and a twelve month high of $67.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.59 and its 200-day moving average is $55.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.11, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.15.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.21. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $598.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Stericycle’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stericycle Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

