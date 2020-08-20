Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.13% of Guardant Health worth $10,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GH. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Guardant Health by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 13.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, May 8th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.17.

In related news, major shareholder Bluebird (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 7,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $644,490,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $483,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,468.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,032,488 shares of company stock valued at $751,382,992 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

GH stock opened at $90.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.03. Guardant Health Inc has a one year low of $55.90 and a one year high of $105.84.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 45.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $66.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

