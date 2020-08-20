Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 306,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of American Campus Communities worth $10,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,711,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,258,000 after purchasing an additional 114,673 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $178,753,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,547,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,181,000 after buying an additional 1,597,828 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,448,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,447,000 after acquiring an additional 238,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,613,000 after acquiring an additional 10,412 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

Shares of NYSE:ACC opened at $32.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.13 and a 52-week high of $50.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.47). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $177.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. American Campus Communities’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC).

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.