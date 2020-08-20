Swiss National Bank Sells 212,800 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Leggett & Platt worth $10,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 2,377.3% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 183.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 976.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the first quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

LEG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Leggett & Platt from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.17.

NYSE LEG opened at $39.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.72. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.03 and a 1 year high of $55.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $845.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.93 million. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

