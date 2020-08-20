Swiss National Bank Sells 378,257 Shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 378,257 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Targa Resources worth $10,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,561,000 after acquiring an additional 140,814 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Targa Resources by 30,150.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 4.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 229,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 9,297 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 155.9% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 311,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 189,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

TRGP stock opened at $18.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 3.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.90 and a 200-day moving average of $19.27. Targa Resources Corp has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $43.47.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 22.86%. On average, research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -49.38%.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 40,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $825,847.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 241,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,940,189.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Targa Resources from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.17.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

