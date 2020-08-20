Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $893.51 Million

Brokerages forecast that Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) will announce $893.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Synopsys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $887.75 million and the highest is $904.18 million. Synopsys posted sales of $852.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full-year sales of $3.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $4.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.40. Synopsys had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Synopsys from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $200.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.44 and its 200-day moving average is $165.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 65.18, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.16. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $104.90 and a 1-year high of $204.90.

Synopsys announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 15,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $3,062,277.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,311.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 33,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.52, for a total value of $5,756,414.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,760,677.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,755 shares of company stock valued at $20,153,822 in the last quarter. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. FMR LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 1.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Synopsys by 15.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Synopsys by 12.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Synopsys by 40.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 173,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,356,000 after acquiring an additional 50,074 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.0% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 114,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,806,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

