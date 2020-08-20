Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Short Interest Update

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the May 31st total of 3,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SNV stock opened at $20.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $40.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.13.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $472.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.30 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.25%. Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Synovus Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Synovus Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.30.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 19,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 177,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,650,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 20,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

