TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Given a €22.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) has been assigned a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.30 ($20.35) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €24.40 ($28.71) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €22.74 ($26.76).

Shares of TEG opened at €23.80 ($28.00) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion and a PE ratio of 8.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €22.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is €21.33. TAG Immobilien has a 12-month low of €14.16 ($16.66) and a 12-month high of €25.18 ($29.62).

TAG Immobilien Company Profile

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed approximately 84,400 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

